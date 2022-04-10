Alexa Bliss reveals huge musical line-up from wedding, including Bowling for Soup

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss married musician Ryan Cabrera over the weekend, with the big day taking place in Palm Desert, California. The pair got engaged in November 2020.

Taking to Twitter the day after the nuptials, Bliss revealed her wedding was a big day indeed. She spoke about the huge line-up of musical guests that her husband surprised her with:

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE AMAZING WEDDING !!Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings - Steve who wrote “say you won’t let go” & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz - we have the coolest friends 🤘🏻🥰 AMAZING WEDDING !!Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings - Steve who wrote “say you won’t let go” & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz - we have the coolest friends 🤘🏻🥰

The former SmackDown Women's Champion continued, naming even more stars that performed at the occasion:

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE Also dj white shadow, sega genecide, Blake Lewis and Ashley Parker Angel ! … I won’t have a voice for about 2 weeks now from signing so loud Also dj white shadow, sega genecide, Blake Lewis and Ashley Parker Angel ! … I won’t have a voice for about 2 weeks now from signing so loud 😂

Music was a focal part of the Bliss and Cabrera wedding, with the bride walking down the aisle to a song written especially for her by her husband.

Alexa Bliss was once the subject of a Bowling for Soup song

After being photographed in a Bowling for Soup t-shirt and naming the band as one of her favorites, Alexa Bliss became the subject of a song, with the band naming a track after her.

The lyrics of the song document Bliss' career in WWE and the real-life Lexi Kaufman. Speaking to Kerrang in 2020 about the song's release, Bliss said:

“Oh my gosh, it’s amazing! It’s definitely my childhood – and my life’s – dream come true. It’s so, so cool. Bowling For Soup are my favourite band. They were the first concert that I ever went to, and the last one I saw at home, literally the day before I moved to Tampa to go into WWE developmental!"

The former RAW Women's Champion appeared in the music video, inspired by the 1980s cult classic teen movie Weird Science. In the video, Bliss bakes, jumps on a trampoline, plays the guitar, and watches a spot of wrestling.

