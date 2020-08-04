Many WWE Superstars offer Brie Bella and Nikki Bella parenting advice

A couple of days back, Brie Bella gave birth to her second child while her sister, Nikki Bella, welcomed her first. The Bella twins have been blessed with healthy baby boys, and their fans can't contain their excitement.

WWE Superstars' advice to Brie Bella and Nikki Bella

Not only the WWE Universe but also WWE Superstars such as Natalya, Lacey Evans, and Mickie James congratulated both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. In addition to congratulating their friends, the WWE Superstars even offered some parenting advice.

In her congratulatory message, Natalya noted that Nikki Bella had always wanted to have a baby. She wished both the sisters the best and said that they would make amazing parents.

“I’m so proud of you in every way, and I cannot wait to see your babies. […] I don’t really have great parenting advice because I’m still trying to be a good cat mom—but the best thing to do is just spoil your kids silly the way that I do Two Paws. That way, everything will be great." (quote courtesy SEScoops)

Lacey Evans, who is a mother, offered a unique piece of advice to Brie Bella and Nikki Bella. The Southern Sassy Belle gave the twins some potty training advice.

“Get the epidural. Ain’t nobody got time for all that fussin’ and a-fightin’, and, um, the water hose is a great potty training tool. If you got any questions on that, go ahead and call me. Trust me, it works wonders.” (quote courtesy SEScoops)

Mickie James was overjoyed by the fact that the twins had their babies at the same time. James advised her friends to see life through their kids' eyes.

“One piece of advice that I could send to you is, when you see them look at the world for the first time, when you see them look at magic for the first time, of like what reality is — what life is — try to look at it with them. Look at it for the first time with their eyes. Remember what that’s like.” (quote courtesy SEScoops)