Marc Mero reveals some of his favourite opponents and matches from his career

Marc Mero had a very successful pro wrestling career, holding titles in both WCW and WWE. A former Golden Gloves winner, Mero made the successful transition to pro wrestling in the early 90s and was soon signed by WCW. Over a storied career, Mero wrestled some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history.

In a recent interview on the It's My House podcast, Mero opened up about some of his favorite matches and opponents from his career:

"The blessing I had was wrestling guys like Steve Austin and Triple H because we were in WCW together and WWF together so I wrestled those guys well over a hundred times. Fall Brawl in '95 with Brian Pillman was one of my favourites. Even though I lost, Stone Cold at King of the Ring was a favourite match of mine. Then the match with Triple H. My buddy Diamond Dallas Page, that guy brought it every time we wrestled. I mean, it was as close to being in a real fight as possible. That's why I love that guy. He just worked so hard and it was fun because he was so passionate about having a good match. Even though we may be opening match on the pay-per-view, he's like "We're going to make it the best." We'd go to the Power Plant to practise with each other." said Mero

Marc Mero signed with WWE from WCW in 1996

Marc Mero got his big break in WCW playing the Johnny B. Badd character which was the brainchild of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes. In Mero's five years with the promotion, Mero won three WCW United States Championships before signing with the WWE (then WWF) in 1996.

When Marc Mero signed with WWE, he got the first guaranteed contract in the promotion's history. Mero's WWE run was not as successful as his run in WCW and he was sometimes overshadowed by his then-wife Sable.

The only title Marc Mero held during this WWE run was the Intercontinental Championship. Mero and Sable both ended up leaving WWE in 1999. Mero never returned to the promotion again, although Sable returned briefly in 2003-04.

