Maria Kanellis alleges WWE spread false rumors about her 

Ex-WWE star Maria Kanellis has accused WWE of spreading false rumors about her to media outlets before her release from the company last year.

Kanellis returned to WWE in 2017 after a seven-year gap from the company. Her last storyline in the company featured her with real-life husband Mike, where she alleged that Mike wasn't the father of her child.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of Cageside Seats, Maria Kanellis opened up about her departure from the company and what led to it. She stated that WWE knew that she was going to have another child when she and Mike signed new contracts. Maria offered to restructure her contract, but WWE offered more money than her existing contract

"We signed our contracts, found out I was pregnant two weeks later. So while we were negotiating we were trying to get pregnant. They signed us anyways. OK, not my fault. From there, I started getting direct messages from different news outlets. ‘Oh, did you not tell them blah blah, blah.’ Those rumors are coming directly from WWE and they are just trying to make us look bad so that when they release us they can feel better about it? But we give them every opportunity to restructure my contract or not pay me as much. They came with more money. That’s not my fault. And so those are the facts," said Maria Kanellis.

She also revealed that WWE did not pay for her husband's rehab, while they also paid just a portion of her schooling.

Maria Kanellis regretted joining WWE at the start of her second stint

This is the last time I am answering this question. Take it or leave it, it’s the truth and my experience. I’m busy with my current and future plans but you asked the question so here is your answer. https://t.co/pxlBrCZuNy — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) September 1, 2021

In the same interview, she revealed that WWE had promised them that they would feature on the RAW after WrestleMania. But WWE didn't use the couple for four months and both of them were at home.

"It was ridiculous. And so we’re already feeling very much like, ‘Why the hell did we make this decision to come to WWE?’" said Kanellis.

The couple were a part of IMPACT Wrestling before they joined WWE in 2017.

Wow. To think of human beings as pawns on a chessboard. That must be one of the most elitist things I’ve heard in a while. I could never think of mothers, children, fathers, people in that way. People are people. Playing with peoples lives is cruel. https://t.co/pRiMkk6tea — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 30, 2021

