Maria Kanellis reveals who the father of her baby was going to be in storyline

Maria Kanellis announced her pregnancy during an episode of WWE RAW.

Maria Kanellis had teased many WWE Superstars as the father of her child.

Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis were a part of WWE RAW

Maria Kanellis and her husband, Mike Kanellis were released from their contracts by the WWE as a part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. Since its release, the couple has started its podcast called the Non-Essential Wrestlers. The duo had also released t-shirts that sported that they were fired during COVID-19.

Maria Kanellis' pregnancy storyline

Back in July 2019, Maria Kanellis shocked the WWE Universe when she revealed that she was pregnant during a Mixed Tag Team Match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Later in September, Maria again shocked the world when she teased that Mike wasn't the father of her child. The WWE Superstars that were teased as the father were her husband, Rusev and Ricochet.

Earlier today, on her Twitter handle, a fan asked her who was supposed to be the father of the child. To that, Maria said the following;

"My husband. He was supposed to turn face. And do a story about recovery from addiction and motivation. But... that’s just too good. Too real. Too honest. And of course I was supposed to remain the bad guy. Until I came back from maternity leave. Baby face momma!!"

Maria Kanellis has wrestled all over the world. She has wrestled in promotions such as WWE, ROH, NJPW and TNA. In the WWE, she was one of the few WWE women Superstars who has won the 24/7 Championship. But she lost the Title a week later to her husband.

While she hasn't won a Women's Title in the WWE, she has participated in the Women's Royal Rumble and has played a crucial role in uplifting the status of her husband. Towards the end of their career in the WWE, Mike and Maria Kanellis were involved in the pregnancy storyline with Maria humiliating her husband on-screen.

Both Mike and Maria Kanellis are free agents, and nobody knows whether they will continue wrestling or they will look at different careers. Impact Wrestling has teased signing on a few former WWE Superstars. We will have to wait till Slammiversary to know whether or not these two wrestlers will return to Impact Wrestling.