Maria Kanellis reveals what would it take for her to return to WWE

Maria Kanellis recently sat down with DropKick Podcast, and revealed what it would take for her to make a return to WWE.

Maria Kanellis was let go by WWE last year, as a part of the company's budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Maria recently spoke with DropKick Podcast, and opened up on a possible return to WWE somewhere down the line.

Maria Kanellis stated that her husband Mike Kanellis will go back to WWE at some point in the future. As for her to make a return to the company, Maria would like to have some guaranteed money. Maria Kanellis then talked about making her way to All Elite Wrestling in the near future, and stated that she is open to that opportunity.

"I'm sure that Mike will at some point. That’s just how that company rolls. For me, there would have to be some guaranteed money. I've always done the contracts where it's like you know, there's a downside but that's not guaranteed and two tiny ones. With how many years I've spent in this industry and I gave WWE over 8 years of my life. I think there'd have to be some guaranteed money."

"I don't know. I'm open to anything, wrestling wise. It's not at the forefront of my mind. For Mike that's everything to him. That's all he cares about is wrestling and being a really good professional wrestler. For me if the opportunity were to come about like came about in Impact I would love that."

(Credit for the quotes used goes to Danial Ali From The DropKick Podcast)

Maria Kanellis wasn't used to her full potential during her second stint

Advertisement

Maria Kanellis had a bunch of complaints about how she and her husband Mike Kanellis were used during their 2017-20 stint in WWE. Back in 2019, WWE kicked off an angle that saw Maria claiming that Miro was the father of her soon-to-be-born child. The angle was immediately dropped though, and Miro was put into an angle with Bobby Lashley and Lana.

These are amazing shots!! We loved out shoot with you! https://t.co/czNINuaA1A — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) February 19, 2021

Maria Kanellis has been critical of WWE at times following her release last year. She is a former WWE 24/7 Champion, and it should be noted that she won the belt while being pregnant with her child. Would you like to see Maria Kanellis have another run in WWE? Or Would you rather see her make her way to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.