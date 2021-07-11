Ex-WWE star hits back at Triple H; says many wrestlers don't want to join the company

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis has responded to Triple H's comments about WWE having the best female wrestlers. Kanellis revealed that several women wrestlers don't want to work in WWE.

Maria Kanellis is a former WWE star who had two runs in the company. Her most recent spell in WWE started in 2017 when she returned to WWE after spending seven years in various promotions across the world. She was released as part of WWE's COVID-19 budget cuts last year.

In a recent interaction with ITR Wrestling, Maria Kanellis discussed Triple H's comments about women's wrestling and how female stars should join WWE to wrestle the best in the world. Kanellis believes that Triple H is bound to praise WWE stars because he works for the company. She disagreed with his opinion:

“So I think. I think, of course, has to say something like that, he has to say that everybody wants to be in WWE because that is where he works and that’s what’s required. But I think if you were honest with himself, he would realize that they aren’t the only place to work anymore and for a lot of people, they’re not even the place that they want to work," said Kanellis.

She stated that some female Superstars outside of WWE have told her that they rejected WWE contract offers.

Tony Khan's response to Triple H stating that WWE has the best female wrestlers in the world

The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country . They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 10, 2021

AEW President Tony Khan hit back at Triple H's comments and said that not all female stars want to join WWE:

"When you say ‘anyone of any value wants to work here,’ that’s just not true. It’s crazy. There are plenty of people who work for AEW that have no interest in working there. [Britt Baker] made it pretty clear yesterday with what she tweeted," said Tony Khan.

Triple H stated that the best female wrestlers are in WWE and that WWE does "an amazing job" of showcasing their female Superstars.

