Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis recently revealed that WWE never paid for her and her husband Mike Bennett's expenses while they were working for the company.

Maria made the revelation when a fan on Twitter genuinely asked whether or not WWE provided her and her family with insurance. The former 24/7 Champion then replied by saying they did not receive any benefits, childcare, or retirement coverage, and even had to pay for their own rental car, food, and toll taxes.

"No. No benefits, no vacation time, no unemployment, no union, no childcare, no retirement, and we pay for our own rental car, food, tolls, etc... all expenses are paid by us and not reimbursed by WWE."

No. No benefits, no vacation time, no unemployment, no union, no childcare, no retirement, and we pay for our own rental car, food, tolls, etc... all expenses are paid by us and not reimbursed by WWE. https://t.co/XkEnGUkssO — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 2, 2020

Maria Kanellis' time in WWE

Maria Kanellis returned to WWE at Money in the Bank 2017 event along with her husband Mike Kanellis (Bennett), which was the latter's debut for the promotion. Although both of them managed to win the 24/7 Championship during their final days with WWE, their stint was largely uneventful due to poor booking decisions.

As a result, both Maria and Mike asked for their release from the company but WWE denied their plea. However, both Superstars were then released by WWE along with various other employees in April.

Maria was last seen accompanying her husband Mike Bennet to the ring for his match against Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at UWN Primetime Live's Main Event in September.

Mike Bennet put on a solid performance against Nick Aldis, but was unable to dethrone the British native. This allowed Aldis to continue his record-setting reign as NWA's top champion.