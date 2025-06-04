Mariah May makes SHOCKING debut; challenges WWE champion

Former AEW star Mariah May made her shocking WWE debut tonight. She even challenged a major champion.

Jacy Jayne shocked the world last week when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship. Tonight on the Black and Silver brand, she came out with her Fatal Influence stablemates to address her win from last week. She was quickly interrupted by several women from the locker room who wanted a shot at her title. As a result, a brawl broke out.

At this moment, the lights went out in the arena, and when they came back on, Mariah May was shown on TV. She said that she was going to be the next NXT Women's Champion, seemingly challenging Jacy Jayne. However, her WWE ring name is yet to be confirmed.

Mariah May had a successful run in AEW over the past two years. Despite this, there were reports that she was leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion when her contract with the company expired. It was recently noted that May had departed Tony Khan's promotion, and tonight's appearance on NXT confirmed these reports.

It will be interesting to see if The Glamour will be able to find the same amount of success in WWE that she had in All Elite Wrestling.

