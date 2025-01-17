Mariah May sends a one-word message to Charlotte Flair after she drops a major update regarding her return

Mariah May has responded to one of Charlotte Flair's recent Instagram posts. The Queen posted a video teasing her return to in-ring competition.

May is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. In 2024, she won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn a shot at Toni Storm's championship. She immediately betrayed Storm and defeated her at the All In pay-per-view to become the new Women's Champion.

On Instagram, May reacted to Flair's video with a one-word message, showing respect for the multi-time WWE Women's Champion.

"Champ," wrote May.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out a screengrab of May's Instagram comment on Flair's post:

May was introduced as AEW's newest signing on the November 8, 2023, edition of Dynamite. She was introduced as Toni Storm's superfan before allying with the 29-year-old superstar.

AEW star Thunder Rosa wants to face Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

AEW star Thunder Rosa has named Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair as her dream opponents. The former AEW Women's World Champion believes The EST has been tremendous in the last two years.

Speaking with Tim Hann Rivera, Rosa said:

"Another person I would love to wrestle if I could is Charlotte Flair. She’s an excellent, excellent wrestler. Bianca Belair, I think in the last two years, her level of wrestling is tremendous. Last but not least, one of the best workers currently right now is Bayley. I respect Bayley as a person. She’s a wonderful individual who always is very giving to other people, so I would love to wrestle her. There’s a bunch of other people in AEW too in AEW that I haven’t wrestled yet."

Flair suffered an injury in December 2023 during a match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown. The Queen's return is yet to be confirmed, but she could be a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

