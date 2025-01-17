  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Mariah May sends a one-word message to Charlotte Flair after she drops a major update regarding her return

Mariah May sends a one-word message to Charlotte Flair after she drops a major update regarding her return

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 17, 2025 09:20 GMT
Mariah May and Charlotte Flair (Image Credits: Mariah May on Instagram and WWE.com)
Mariah May and Charlotte Flair (Image Credits: Mariah May on Instagram and WWE.com)

Mariah May has responded to one of Charlotte Flair's recent Instagram posts. The Queen posted a video teasing her return to in-ring competition.

May is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. In 2024, she won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn a shot at Toni Storm's championship. She immediately betrayed Storm and defeated her at the All In pay-per-view to become the new Women's Champion.

On Instagram, May reacted to Flair's video with a one-word message, showing respect for the multi-time WWE Women's Champion.

"Champ," wrote May.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out a screengrab of May's Instagram comment on Flair's post:

also-read-trending Trending

May was introduced as AEW's newest signing on the November 8, 2023, edition of Dynamite. She was introduced as Toni Storm's superfan before allying with the 29-year-old superstar.

AEW star Thunder Rosa wants to face Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

AEW star Thunder Rosa has named Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair as her dream opponents. The former AEW Women's World Champion believes The EST has been tremendous in the last two years.

Speaking with Tim Hann Rivera, Rosa said:

"Another person I would love to wrestle if I could is Charlotte Flair. She’s an excellent, excellent wrestler. Bianca Belair, I think in the last two years, her level of wrestling is tremendous. Last but not least, one of the best workers currently right now is Bayley. I respect Bayley as a person. She’s a wonderful individual who always is very giving to other people, so I would love to wrestle her. There’s a bunch of other people in AEW too in AEW that I haven’t wrestled yet."

Flair suffered an injury in December 2023 during a match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown. The Queen's return is yet to be confirmed, but she could be a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी