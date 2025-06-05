Mariah May shares a glimpse of her first day as a WWE Superstar after debuting on this week's NXT

Mariah May made her shocking WWE debut on this week's episode of NXT. She shared a new photo and a two-word message after sending shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling world.

Ad

May is a former AEW Superstar. She was signed to the promotion from 2023 to 2025 and became a one-time AEW Women's World Champion. The 26-year-old superstar was best known for her feud with Toni Storm, whom she betrayed after winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

On social media, May shared a photo from her first day as an official WWE Superstar. She also sent a short message reflecting on the same.

"First day @WWENXT," wrote May.

Ad

Trending

Check out May's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mariah May confronted Jacy Jayne on her first WWE appearance. She has also hinted at the possibility of challenging for the NXT Women's Championship won by Jayne on last week's NXT TV. The newly crowned champion defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the title for the first time in her career.

NXT's newest superstar is no stranger to winning championships. She has held titles across the independent circuit, primarily in the UK. She also won the Goddesses of Stardom Championship with Mina Shirakawa during her time in World Wonder Ring Stardom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More