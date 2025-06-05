  • home icon
Mariah May shares a glimpse of her first day as a WWE Superstar after debuting on this week's NXT

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 05, 2025 04:25 GMT
Mariah May [Image credit: WWE UK
Mariah May [Image credit: WWE UK's X handle]

Mariah May made her shocking WWE debut on this week's episode of NXT. She shared a new photo and a two-word message after sending shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling world.

May is a former AEW Superstar. She was signed to the promotion from 2023 to 2025 and became a one-time AEW Women's World Champion. The 26-year-old superstar was best known for her feud with Toni Storm, whom she betrayed after winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

On social media, May shared a photo from her first day as an official WWE Superstar. She also sent a short message reflecting on the same.

"First day @WWENXT," wrote May.
Check out May's post on X:

Mariah May confronted Jacy Jayne on her first WWE appearance. She has also hinted at the possibility of challenging for the NXT Women's Championship won by Jayne on last week's NXT TV. The newly crowned champion defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the title for the first time in her career.

NXT's newest superstar is no stranger to winning championships. She has held titles across the independent circuit, primarily in the UK. She also won the Goddesses of Stardom Championship with Mina Shirakawa during her time in World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Soumik Datta

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
