"Nobody wants me" - Marina Shafir details the struggles she faced following WWE release

Marina Shafir believes that other wrestling companies don't want her because she's "NXT bred."

Marina Shafir was a recent guest on the Shot of Wrestling podcast to discuss her time at WWE NXT and what she's up to now. When asked about her process of getting back into the wrestling scene following her WWE release, Shafir believes that other companies aren't interested in her because she was raised in NXT.

"I trained with Mercedes Martinez like six weeks back and it was hilarious because we were talking about, 'What you do and how you do it matters.' She goes, 'You're NXT bred.' Nobody wants me because I was raised in NXT," Marina Shafir said. "I don't have Indie experience and I don't speak that language. I speak TV language. I speak 'what do the producers want?' language. Not that it's a bad thing. Being part of that process matters how vulnerable you can be towards people. Coming from NXT, I still get the side-eye. Nobody wants me. Nobody wants the shooter from NXT who has a chip on her shoulder. Nobody f**king wants me."

Marina Shafir to wrestle on AEW Dark this week

While Marina Sharif might have felt this way when she sat down to record the Shot of Wrestling podcast, the fact that she will make her debut with All Elite Wrestling this week on AEW Dark seems like a positive sign.

Shafir is scheduled to face Kris Statlander in what should be a very entertaining matchup.

You can catch AEW Dark every Tuesday night on All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel.

