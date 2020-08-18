Create
Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke debut on RAW Underground

Greg Bush
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 18 Aug 2020, 08:40 IST
News
Advertisement

Shayna Baszler joined Asuka in taking on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on Monday Night RAW. The Queen of Spades even managed to make SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch.

The night wasn't over for the former two-time NXT Women's Champion, though. Baszler was seen backstage talking to her Four Horsewomen partners, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Marina Shafir and jessamyn Duke debuts on RAW Underground, Nia Jax attacks

The Horsewomen of MMA are, obviously, great choices for RAW Underground. So it's no surprise that, not only did we see Shayna Baszler dominate last week, but one of her training partners got a shot to prove themselves this week.

Marina Shafir laid out her opponent with ease, bringing her down with a takedown before locking in a modified kneebar. In her RAW Underground debut, Marina Shafir was dominant.

She barely had time to celebrate beore she was attacked by Nia Jax, who took out Jessamyn Duke for good measure. When Shayna Baszler rolled in to challenge her, Jax backed out immediately.

Regardless, this was a great night for the Horsewomen, with Baszler and Shafir both picking up big wins on RAW.

Published 18 Aug 2020, 08:40 IST
WWE Raw Shayna Baszler Marina Shafir
