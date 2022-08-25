Mark Henry admits that he didn't expect 10-time World Champion to become a megastar at first (Exclusive)

Mark Henry has gone through some all-time greats in WWE. One, in particular, happens to be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is one of the biggest stars in the world today. In an interview, Henry admitted that he didn't expect the 10-time World Champion to explode the way he did.

The young star was always destined for greatness upon his 1996 debut, but nobody anticipated that he would transcend the WWE realm and become one of the biggest global superstars. Today, The Rock is one of the highest-paid actors in the world and consistently has some of the highest-grossing films.

Mark Henry was a part of The Rock's early career - both when training him as well as their run in the Nation of Domination.

When Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling asked Mark Henry if he expected that The Rock would become such a big global star. Henry admitted that he didn't expect it at the time, but he always had the work ethic for it:

"No, I can't say I expected him to become who he became, but I knew that he had the work ethic for it. I've never seen anybody work harder than him. And what you see now is going to be minor. I'm calling my shot now. Dwayne Johnson will be president of the United States one day," Henry said. (2:10-2:38)

Henry went on to predict that The Rock will become the President of the United States and vowed to support him regardless of which political party he represents:

"Not only will he be president, but he will be the change in America that everybody needs. And when he starts running for office...I've never been involved in politics in my life. When he decides to become a politician, I will do everything I can to support him - Democrat, Republican, Independent, I don't care. Because I know he'll do the right thing." (2:40-3:10)

Mark Henry housed The Rock when he had no place to stay

The Rock isn't ashamed of admitting when he had only a few dollars in his pocket. While he certainly had a good connection to enter WWE (via his legendary father Rocky Johnson), it wasn't smooth sailing for the future World Champion and megastar.

On the You Should Know podcast, Mark Henry said that two years ago, he gave The Rock a place to stay in his apartment before he had his big breakout. While describing The Great One as one of the steadiest people he has ever met, Henry said that they only had one argument - and it was over the room temperature and utility bill.

