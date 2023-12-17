Mark Henry believes 4-time WWE champion "is going to be the next one"

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry can spot a future megastar when he sees one. He brought Bianca Belair onto the scene and now believes that a four-time WWE champion is the company's future. The name in question is Carmelo Hayes.

Henry had a great career in WWE, winning many titles before transitioning into a backstage role. He then went on to join AEW in 2021.

The Worlds's Strongest Man has scouted some of the biggest stars in the business. Talking with his co-host on the Busted Open podcast, Denise Salcedo, Mark Henry discussed how Carmelo Hayes could be the next big thing.

Hayes is performing in NXT as one of its top stars. He recently got a chance to make his SmackDown debut, where he impressed by defeating Grayson Waller in a tournament to determine the next challenger for the United States Championship.

Henry had high praise for Carmelo Hayes during the show. The legend said that he told Hayes he saw a lot in him, and it was up to him to aim high and become a top superstar.

"I told him when I say him, 'Hey, man, I see you. I see exactly who you are. But do you? I don't think he does,'" Henry added. "It's going to be up to him (...) He's the one. But I don't think he believes it."

He added that the world had bobbed Hayes down by telling him he was not big and wouldn't be the future. However, Shawn Michaels had chosen him, and it was up to Hayes to grasp the opportunity.

"The world tells him he's not good enough (...) My experience tells me Carmelo Hayes is going to be the next one. And it already started. Shawn Michaels chose him. It's already started. It's only a matter of how you finish it."

Expand Tweet

In his career, Hayes has already won the NXT Championship, the North American Title, and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. He has covered all bases in the white-and-gold brand, and it looks like he is ready to make it big on the main roster.

Mark Henry's praise seems to have given WWE star Carmelo Hayes a lot of confidence

Mark Henry gave Carmelo Hayes some advice a while back, and it looks like the WWE Superstar now wants to become the next big thing in the company.

After defeating Grayson Waller on his SmackDown debut, the four-time champion sent a warning to his next competitor, Kevin Owens. Hayes said many superstars feared Owens, but he was ready for the challenge.

"I'm glad. I got to talk to Kevin for a second and just let him know that I'm not that guy. There are so many guys around here who probably walk on eggshells around Kevin Owens, but I'm not gonna be one of them. I'm Carmelo Hayes. I am a former NXT Champion, just like Kevin Owens. And on top of that, I am HIM. One thing I won't do is bow down or back down from anybody," the 29-year-old WWE star said.

It'll be great to see the two men go head to head. Hayes could win the tournament and face Logan Paul for the United States Championship to prove WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry right.

Do you want to see Carmelo Hayes sign with the WWE SmackDown brand? Sound off in the comments section below.