Mark Henry on the possible reasons why WWE released Braun Strowman

Mark Henry believes Braun Strowman should not have been included in WWE’s latest round of releases.

Strowman, who joined WWE in 2013 after being recruited by Henry, received his release from the company last week. Henry, a 25-year WWE veteran, recently joined AEW after failing to agree terms on a new backstage WWE role.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Henry speculated that Strowman might not have been happy in WWE:

“I wouldn’t have let him go but, you know what, if he wasn’t happy and he asked them for more grace or more time or more money or something and they didn’t wanna pay it, then you gotta part ways,” Henry said. “But I don’t know what the circumstances were with their relationship. You know, with me, I knew what that was. With him, I don’t know.”

Braun Strowman was one of WWE’s most featured stars during his six-year run on the company’s main roster. His last WWE match ended in defeat against Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

Mark Henry on Braun Strowman's losses to Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman with one F-5 at No Mercy 2017

Braun Strowman unsuccessfully challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in three televised matches between August 2017 and January 2018. He also failed to win the vacant title in a match against Lesnar in November 2018 at WWE Crown Jewel.

Mark Henry believes Strowman’s repeated defeats against Lesnar may have played a part in him becoming unhappy in WWE:

“If I was to speculate, there was an opportunity with him and Brock three years ago and it never came,” Henry said. “During the pandemic, he had a little shine but it was not like if he were to be in that role now. I don’t know if it was going in his direction. Maybe he was the one who was disenchanted. I don’t know, I’d love to ask him.”

As Henry alluded to, Braun Strowman held the Universal Championship for 141 days in 2020. He also won the Intercontinental Championship, RAW Tag Team Championship (w/Nicholas and Seth Rollins) and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2019).

In 2018, Strowman won the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, he failed with his Money in the Bank cash-in against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell 2018.

Edited by Jack Cunningham