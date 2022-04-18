Mark Henry on his breakthrough moment with WWE legends

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry talked about his breakthrough moment in wrestling on a recent edition of Busted Open.

After a brief career in powerlifting, where he represented the United States of America twice at the Olympic Games, Mark Henry got signed to WWE. He enjoyed a lengthy tenure with WWE. Though some of the gimmicks and storylines put upon Mark over the years were questionable, he did also reign as a monster heel, creating the Hall of Pain and capturing the ECW and World Heavyweight Championships.

Recently, Henry spoke on The Masters' Class about his big break in wrestling, his first moment on WWE TV in a segment featuring Jerry Lawler and Jake Roberts, in which he jumped a guard rail to save The Snake as he had alcohol poured on him by The King:

"My first moment was the thing that launched me. Me being in the crowd in San Antonio and Jake Roberts getting liquor poured down his throat when he was supposed to be in rehab and cleaning his life up."

Henry discussed interfering in the segment and having his first WWE match on pay-per-view:

"When I jumped the guard rail and went to rescue Jake and it set up that moment for me and Lawler and my first match, on TV, was a pay-per-view, that was the precursor. That was the moment people were, like, oh s**t, Mark Henry is in the ring, and my existence was different to a lot of people's, because I was not a wrestler."

What has Mark Henry done since leaving WWE?

Since making his final appearance for WWE in 2021, Mark Henry joined rival promotion All Elite Wrestling.

In AEW, Mark works as a coach and features briefly on Friday night's Rampage show during backstage interview segments.

In his final WWE appearance, Henry appeared injured backstage on RAW Legends Night in 2021 and briefly interacted with Randy Orton.

Please credit H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

What do you think of Henry's story? Share your thoughts in the comments down below!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh