Mark Henry calls former WWE Superstar "a bad human being"

Hall of Famer Mark Henry didn't mince words while slamming former WWE Superstar, Ahmed Johnson, for the latter's latest comments criticizing him and D'Lo Brown.

In his latest interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda, Ahmed Johnson opened up on not liking people who "kissed b*tts" to advance their careers, and targeted Mark Henry and D'Lo Brown while doing so. Johnson stated that Brown paralyzed former wrestler Droz back in the late 90s, thus ending his career, and didn't even call him or go see him following the incident.

Mark Henry responded to Johnson's comments about himself and D'Lo Brown on Busted Open Radio. Henry made it clear that he and D'Lo Brown both speak to Droz all the time. He then took some major shots at Johnson and dubbed him a "bad human being".

"I just wanted to defend D’Lo Brown. He said that, in that article, he said that D’Lo Brown was dangerous and that D’Lo Brown ended Darren Drozdov’s career and never spoke to him again. I speak to Darren all the time. D’Lo speaks to Darren all the time. Guys, just so you know, I’m telling you the truth. This is a bad human being."

"So before you start trying to tear down D’Lo Brown, future Hall of Famer, before you tear down a guy that actually was a World Champion, why don’t you look in the mirror. Your credibility is shot. Your slip is showing," said Mark Henry.

"Before you start trying to tear down D'Lo Brown...why don't you look in the mirror?"

Mark Henry has never been a fan of Ahmed Johnson

Both Mark Henry and Ahmed Johnson were WWE mainstays in the 90s, and the former World Champion has opened up in the past about not liking Johnson. Mark Henry made his way to WWE in 1996 and soon established himself into one of the most intimidating characters in all of WWE.

Judging from his comments, it's clear that Henry wasn't happy one bit about Ahmed Johnson's claims about himself and Brown. What are your thoughts on Mark Henry's comments in response to Johnson? Sound off!