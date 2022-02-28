"I'm in control of this" - WWE Hall of Famer compares Roman Reigns to Shawn Michaels

The World's Strongest Man has plenty of praise for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

On the Saturday edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray had an in-depth conversation regarding Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In one highlight, Henry described how Reigns has tapped into an understanding of who he is as a character that hasn't been seen since Shawn Michaels.

"Roman is at a level in his understanding of who he is that we haven't seen since probably Shawn Michaels," Mark Henry said. "Shawn Michaels had all the ultimate confidence when he cut a promo. He was glib sometimes, but he was never very sinister with his promos. He wanted to embarrass you, he wanted to let you know his Greatness. He is cutting promos at a level even the last two years. He's been a planet with his own gravitational pool is what I say. Roman gave me a feeling of I'm in control of this." [Tweet timestamp: 0:01 - 0:45]

Having joined WWE in 1996, Henry had a long and distinguished career with the company. The World's Strongest Man was a three-time Slammy Award winner and was an ECW and World Heavyweight Champion.

Mark Henry praises Roman Reigns' ability to get better on the microphone and in the ring

When Bully Ray asked Mark Henry if he felt Reigns' growth was due to Brock Lesnar forcing him to evolve or simply because of The Tribal Chief's talents, Henry believed it was the latter.

The World's Strongest Man is a big fan of the Universal Champion's submission finisher, The Guillotine. Henry used the maneuver as a specific example when expressing why Roman Reigns is so great.

"I think that Roman is getting better," Mark Henry said. "He's adding elements to his wrestling as well. Him using the guillotine. Everybody knows in any fighting discipline, never give up the shoulders and head because the guillotine is always there. But if you can get that front face under the chin and grab your own wrist and pull upwards and back. I don't give a s**t how big you are, how strong you are, 10 seconds and night night, I'll holla at you tomorrow. You might wake up with boot prints on your face." [ Tweet timestamp: 1:15 - 1:47]

