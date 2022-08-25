Mark Henry discloses bizarre reason why he can never run for Mayor like Kane (Exclusive)

Mark Henry is a legend of the wrestling business. He had a 22-year tenure as an in-ring competitor - something only a few stars in WWE history could match. One of the superstars who surpassed that was Kane, who also happens to be the Mayor of Knox County, TN. Henry told Sportskeeda Wrestling the funny reason why he can't ever think of entering politics.

Henry is now a key backstage figure in AEW, where he serves as a coach and a commentator. He seems to be enjoying his time as he is busy post-retirement from the ring. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer in 2018 while Mayor Kane was inducted in 2021.

While talking about The Rock potentially becoming the President of the United States of America, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter asked Mark Henry if he would consider running for Vice President. Henry instantly shut the idea down, saying he couldn't handle the heat. He also said that he couldn't even run for the position of Mayor of Austin, TX due to past photos of him in strip clubs and other non-PG settings:

"I couldn't even run for the Mayor of Austin, Texas. There are so many videos and pictures of me in strip clubs and all kinds of crazy stuff. It's a little bit different for me." (3:55-4:10)

Mark Henry belonged to a much wilder era of wrestling

It's no secret that the 1990s was a wild era in WWE and professional wrestling. When Mark Henry debuted in WWE, he was only 24 years old and he belonged to a locker room that was still heavily into alcohol and sometimes, drug abuse.

The grueling schedules resulted in several superstars resorting to pills and living a wild party lifestyle - something that isn't followed as much today. Mark Henry may likely be happy about the fact that today's WWE superstars are much fitter, financially healthier, and more responsible. The locker room culture is far less toxic than what it used to be.

By all accounts, this generation of superstars have a mild locker room compared to the intense and wild days that Mark Henry saw early in his career and even during his prime in the 2000s.

