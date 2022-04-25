"It didn't make sense" – Mark Henry questions WWE's booking decision to destroy 9-time champion on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke in detail about the opening segment of SmackDown. In the segment, former eight-time 24/7 Champion Drew Gulak was placed in a devastating Armbar by Ronda Rousey.

Drew Gulak was in the ring to oversee the contract signing between Charlotte Flair and Rousey this week on SmackDown. As things broke down with the two competitors handing out Kendo stick shots to each other, the former Cruiserweight Champion tried to restore order to the proceedings. However, he was caught in an Armbar by The Rowdy One and made to scream "I Quit."

Henry was in conversation with MMA radio host Ryan McKinnell on this week's episode of Busted Open podcast. The in-ring veteran mentioned that WWE should have done more with Drew Gulak in the segment. He suggested that Gulak should have been talking down to Flair before being put in an Armbar by Rousey.

"The only thing that I thought was a little tough was the Drew Gulak stuff. If you're going to use a man in the ring with Charlotte, have him put his finger in her face or use the pen as a tool to say, 'Look, you're going to sign this.' Then Ronda can grab his arm and hold it like, 'Why are you hitting yourself?' You've got to make somebody do something. He was being Armbared and then he handed her the pen. It didn't make sense. If you're getting Armbared, you don't give a damn about that pen." [From 2:09 - 3:00]

Drew Gulak is now working as a WWE correspondent

Gulak's second week as a WWE correspondent wasn't much better than his first. Last week, he conducted an in-ring interview with Charlotte. The former Cruiserweight Champion insinuated that The Queen tapped out to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

The SmackDown Women's Champion did not take too kindly to this remark and put him in a Figure Eight as he tapped out in pain.

It will be interesting to see if Gulak plays a role when the two competitors meet at WrestleMania Backlash with the fate of the SmackDown Women's Championship hanging in the balance.

Edited by Prem Deshpande