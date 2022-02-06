"It's not Bill's fault" - WWE legend finds major fault in Goldberg challenging Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels Goldberg didn't earn his title opportunity against Roman Reigns and that the storyline should have been built better. He thinks that the program feels forced right now.

Goldberg returned on the recent WWE SmackDown show for the first time since his match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in October last year. The Hall of Famer challenged Reigns to a match at the Elimination Chamber show.

On a recent Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry discussed Goldberg's return to WWE television and his match against Reigns later this month. Henry believes Goldberg didn't earn his shot at the title and him being thrown into a title match doesn't make sense.

"I love Bill (Goldberg) as a person and as a man and as a father, and he's built up equity in himself as a talent. That never goes away. But, sometimes it's better used when you're trying to enhance, bring light to a situation and let somebody else be the mentor. There's power in 'giving'. They're putting Bill in a spot where he's 'taking'. And it's not like he earned the #1 contendership."

" If we saw him three weeks prior knocking off Kevin Owens, knocking off a Drew McIntyre and then him saying, 'Okay, Roman, I've knocked off the top guys in your company, it's time me and you square up for that title.' It's like, 'Let's just throw Bill in there.' When you push it down people's throat, they don't like it. They rebel. It's not Bill's fault that the people in Jeddah want to see him. I would do it, but I would prepare everybody for it," said Mark Henry. (2:20 to 3:58)

The Hall of Famer feels that WWE should have conditioned people into wanting Goldberg in a program in the company, rather than pushing him down the throat of fans.

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg was supposed to happen two years ago in WWE

Roman Reigns and Goldberg were supposed to face off against each other at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, when the latter was the Universal Champion.

The match, though, was canceled as The Tribal Chief took time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldberg eventually faced Braun Strowman at The Show of Shows in 2020, who defeated the Hall of Famer to win the Universal Championship.

The title was then won by Bray Wyatt, who later lost it to Reigns at the Payback show in August, 2020.

