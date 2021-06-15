"So you haters out there..." - Mark Henry hits out at pro wrestling fans who criticize AEW

Mark Henry has hit out at fans who have criticized AEW for signing WWE talent. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that AEW is not broken, and he openly argued that the promotion is already successful.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed the way some fans criticize AEW for signing WWE stars. He stated that the reason AEW has signed legends like himself, Paul Wight and Christian is because AEW is a new company.

"So you haters out there, think about that little message today," said Henry. "You know what? AEW is not broken. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. They’re successful already. What our job is now, and I say our because now I work for them, is to fine tune."

" All you musicians out there, you know when your guitar is off," Henry continued. "You know when the keys in the piano are a little bit lax, and you have to get everything tightened and tuned. That’s what AEW needs. They’re successful already. They have winners, Kenny Omega, The Bucks, Cody, Sammy Guevara." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Mark Henry also spoke about how AEW will try to bring in an older audience to watch its shows because the programs are predominantly viewed by young people.

Mark Henry is one of several former WWE stars who are currently in AEW

Paul Wight in AEW

Mark Henry is one of many WWE legends who have signed with AEW over the last year or so. Henry's good friend Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, moved to the company earlier this year. Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian also signed with AEW after his return to the ring in January.

The likes of Matt Hardy, Miro, Chris Jericho, FTR, and Jon Moxley are a few other AEW stars who previously worked with WWE in recent years.

It was taken away from me 7 years ago. Tonight I take it back.



OUT.

WORK.

EVERYONE.



Time to prove it. Again. #AEWDynamite @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/CTDwhY6MOa — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) March 31, 2021

What do you think about Henry's stance? Sound off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Colin Tessier