"A piece of the puzzle" – WWE legend feels returning star could cost Roman Reigns the win at Clash at the Castle

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels Karrion Kross will play a huge role in the main event match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

Reigns and McIntyre have been on a warpath since it was announced that the two behemoths would face each other at the UK stadium event. The two warriors confronted each other on SmackDown this week, leading to an all-out brawl in which McIntyre managed to level the champion with a vicious Claymore.

On this week's episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry said that he wanted Karrion Kross in the main event picture. He suggested that it could be a triple threat match where Kross could be the deciding factor in determining who walks out of the event as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion:

"Why not have a triple threat? In that match, I would have Karrion Kross at ringside at Clash at the Castle. I would want him to be involved over these next few weeks and even up until the pay-per-view. After it's all said and done and decided, whether he distracts Roman and causes Roman to lose or Drew McIntyre loses. But nonetheless, he is now a piece of the puzzle. Now he is involved and you booked him in a match where it decides whether or not who's gonna be the champion. And you give a reason for Roman to lose and Drew McIntyre to become the champion again and finally get to defend in front of people." (6:05 - 7:10)

Karrion Kross returned to WWE SmackDown while Roman Reigns was in the ring

Doomsday hit the blue brand when Karrion Kross made his return alongside Scarlett on the August 5 episode of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns was cutting a promo on his SummerSlam opponent Brock Lesnar and his upcoming adversary Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was done listening and came out to confront the Bloodline.

However, before Drew could complete his promo, Karrion Kross attacked him and laid him out. He then turned his attention to Roman and indicated that time was running out for the Tribal Chief.

Do you think Karrion Kross will interevene in the main event at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open Podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell