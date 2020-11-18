Mark Henry makes bold statement about WWE releasing Zelina Vega

Mark Henry has chimed in on WWE releasing Zelina Vega by claiming that he was not completely surprised. The WWE Hall of Famer was on Busted Open Radio when he discussed the sudden announcement last week, just before WWE SmackDown.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

The World's Strongest Man added that he knew it would be hard for Zelina Vega to give up on her Twitch. Henry explained that she has been doing a lot of cosplays and it was going to be difficult for her to stop all of a sudden.

"I was a little shocked but I wasn't completely surprised. Because I know how much of a Twitch and social media maven that she [Zelina Vega] is. And it was gonna be hard to get her not to do Cameos, it would be hard to get her not to do Twitch, and so on, and so on. This cosplay stuff and having relationships with the fans based on all the characters that she played. So, I didn't see her dropping it, there's a couple other people that I didn't see dropping it.

"But the thing about it is? She knew she got…and this is this comes from good authority, I don't release my sources. It comes from good authority that she knew before they gave her the future endeavor speech. Then she was like 'well I'm gonna leave some parting gifts.'" (H/T SEScoops)

Why did WWE release Zelina Vega?

WWE issued a notice to all the WWE Superstars at the start of October regarding third party deals. They asked everyone who had Twitch and other third party accounts to end them within 30 days.

I support unionization. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has added to the reports, claiming that WWE released Zelina Vega for breaching her contract. Her last appearance in a WWE ring was on SmackDown a week before her release, in a triple-threat match against Ruby Riott and Natalya.