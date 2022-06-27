"Did you hear the power in that promo?" – Mark Henry praises WWE SmackDown star

WWE Legend and current AEW star Mark Henry praised Pat McAfee's recent SmackDown promo while also applauding his WrestleMania match.

McAfee is in a feud with another former NFL and WWE SmackDown star, Happy Corbin. The two could have a match at SummerSlam after McAfee confronted and challenged him to a bout at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Henry analyzed McAfee's promo from SmackDown and said the WWE commentator showed great versatility on the mic:

"Did you hear the power in that promo? And he can do comedy – 'Bum a*s Corbin,' he could do comedy, he could do all that sh*t. But that promo [on SmackDown] was, 'I will kick you in the teeth. Don't think for one second that me being a kicker or me being a punter is beneath me being a linebacker or defensive end because I led the NFL in tackles for kickers and punters.'" (from 15:15 to 16:04)

He continued:

"Pat McAfee is a tough guy, he's a natural athlete. He stood flat-footed and jumped up to the turnbuckle. Tell me that's not good enough? You watched him at WrestleMania. Outside of Bad Bunny, I'd say Pat McAfee is the next guy up as far as having the best performances at WrestleMania that was not a wrestler." (from 17:17 to 17:45)

Pat McAfee also received praise from WWE Legend after his SmackDown promo

The Rock, who Pat McAfee referenced in his promo on SmackDown, took note and praised him on Twitter:

"That’s good s**t brother! Great promo. Enjoyed watching this," said The Rock.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Rock loves Pat McAfee on the mic The Rock loves Pat McAfee on the mic 🎤 https://t.co/2Q1vBMCVqs

Pat McAfee replied to The Rock, saying he appreciated the praise. McAfee's in-ring return will be his second match of the year, with his first coming at 'Mania 38. He faced Theory and then Vince McMahon.

