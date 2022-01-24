"I am still in pain" - Mark Henry gives worrying health update

Mark Henry recently disclosed that he might need to undergo potential shoulder surgery.

The former WWE Superstar, who is currently plying his trade in AEW by helping talent as a coach, revealed that he had recently injured himself. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke to Michele McCool on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio and opened up about the injury.

During the episode, Henry disclosed that he is still in pain. He stated that he went back into the ring despite warnings and he might be needing shoulder surgery.

“I recently got in the ring and started working with the big guys. Right now, I am still in pain and I am just letting you know. As your girl Janet said to me, ‘don’t get in there, in the ring, and lose your mind. I only know one way, so I did get in there and lose my mind, and I’m beat up. I think I am going to have to have surgery on my shoulder,” said Henry. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Mark Henry was last seen competing in the squared circle in 2018

Henry, better known as the World's Strongest Man, was last spotted competing inside the squared circle at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 that took place in Saudi Arabia.

The two-time world champion's last singles match was around 5 years ago in 2017 against Braun Strowman. The match lasted only 5 minutes as the Monster Among Men emerged victorious at the end of the encounter on Monday Night RAW.

Henry has been struggling to keep up with his fitness since then as he has been dealing with multiple injuries. Hopefully, he is able to return from his latest setback soon.

Everyone at Sportkseeda Wrestling would like to wish Mark Henry a speedy recovery.

