Mark Henry sat down with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com for an interview, and the 'Worlds Strongest Man' opened up about possibly coming out of retirement for a match against The Rock.

Henry reminded everyone that he holds two victories against The Rock. Mark Henry feels like there is a storyline in place that could tempt him to lace up his wrestling boots again. In case you're wondering, Mark Henry defeated The Rock at Judgement Day 1998 and he did so with some assistance from D'Lo Brown.

The WWE Hall of Famer took it one step further and issued a challenge to The Rock:

"I'm 2-0 against The Rock. I think I should give him the opportunity to get one to get a 'chip against me. I think if I was to come out of retirement and wrestle somebody, I would say, "Hey man. You wrestling again, huh? You know you never beat me. Don't that bother you a little bit? You should wanna get that 'chip…" and see what he says. He would say, 'Your a** is going down this time! You might as well go on and look up at the lights!' I would have to look at the lights."

Mark Henry's retirement and speculation about The Rock's WWE return match

Mark Henry and The Rock go way back as they were both integral members of the Nation of Domination. Mark Henry wrestled his last match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018, and while he is done being a full-time wrestler, the former World Heavyweight Champion has not closed the door on a potential one-off bout.

The Rock has also not wrestled a proper match since losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 29. Yes, the 'match' with Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 doesn't count in our eyes!

While Dwayne Johnson has been busy with his projects in Hollywood and showbiz, there have always been rumors floating around about WWE getting him back for a big-money WrestleMania clash. The rumors circulate every year!

However, WrestleMania 37 - labeled as WrestleMania Hollywood - seems like the ideal destination to book The Brahma Bull's return match. And yes, it won't be Mark Henry vs. The Rock. It's safe to say that the former NOD members won't ever face each other again.

The match, however, that seems like a no-brainer to book is Roman Reigns vs. Roman Reigns. The recent interactions between the Samoan cousins have also hinted towards the match actually happening at the Show of Shows.

While several complications could prevent the dream match from becoming a reality, the fans would hope that everyone falls into place in time for WrestleMania 37.