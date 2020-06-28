Mark Henry recalls tearing apart a WWE set that resulted in an apology from Vince McMahon

Mark Henry can be very intimidating when he wants to.

Mark Henry didn't take kindly to Vince McMahon's prank.

Mark Henry and Vince McMahon go way back

The World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry, is one of the few Pro-Wrestlers that has stayed loyal to Vince McMahon's WWE since signing with the promotion. Henry signed with the company in 1996 and even after retiring in 2017, has transitioned into a backstage role as a producer. During his time in the WWE, Mark Henry has won the ECW Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Vince McMahon apologizes to Mark Henry

Mark Henry was on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions this week. On the show, Henry spoke about his time in the WWE and shared a few backstage stories. One of the stories that he shared was about a prank that Vince McMahon played on him that made him furious.

Mark Henry took us back to the beginning of his wrestling career when Vince McMahon planned the entire prank. The Chairman had told the World's Strongest Man that he was going to face Sin Cara. Mark Henry was up and ready in the ring for Sin Cara to make his entrance, but the WWE Superstar didn't show up after a while.

When Henry consulted the referee, he was told that Sin Cara was getting his knee re-wrapped. The wait made Mark Henry furious, and he was surely going to hurt Sin Cara because he felt that Sin Cara was disrespecting the business. Sin Cara never showed up, and a livid Henry made his way backstage in search of Vince McMahon.

"I jump through the ropes. I come to the back and it's a ghost town! Nobody's there, and I just start destroying it, tearing s--- down, pulling the lights down, and punching the walls. Just — Darth Vader's---. I wanted everything to melt. And I go down the hallways and I kick Vince's door open and he's gone. Started calling Vince, 'Man, I quit, this is the last time. Nobody ribs me, I'm a grown man.' ... Vince calls, 'Man, why did you get so bent out of shape about that, we just playing around.' I was like, 'Man, I don't deserve that. I love this business and I respect you, and I feel like I opened myself up for you to disrespect me. Obviously, you don't respect me and you damn sure don't fear me, so we don't need to talk no more.' He was like, 'Listen, I'm sorry.' He was really remorseful and sorry." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)