Mark Henry reveals which Superstar had him carrying bags and driving for him

While speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions (exclusively on the WWE Network), Mark Henry talked about the time when he was still young in WWE. The former World Champion talked about his first meeting with The Undertaker and Yokozuna.

Mark Henry revealed that he used to carry Yokozuna's bag around and in return got to hang out with 'Zuna and many of the big names backstage. He also addressed that he was very lucky that The Undertaker and his crew (which also included Yokozuna) took a liking towards him.

Here is what Mark Henry had to say about carrying Yokozuna's bags and how it helped him:

"I fly to Connecticut, man. Man, I got to meet The Undertaker. I got to meet Yokozuna. And then, they told me, 'This is the way we do business. Our young guys take care of our old guys. Yokozuna needs someone to drive him to the shows. That's you.' So I was Yoko's bag carrier [and] I'd drive him to the shows, and it was the best part of my whole [pro wrestling] career over winning the championship."

Mark Henry then talked about how Yokozuna always treated him right. Even talking about the funny incidents where he would accompany Yoko and the others to clubs.

"Driving Yoko treated me like royalty. He was one of them guys, if he said something, you could believe it was the truth. He was like the most honest guy I ever met and a lot of fun, a lot of fun. He took me to my first s**** club! I love Yoko!"

Mark Henry talks about The Undertaker

Mark Henry has had an illustrious career in WWE. The World's Strongest Man has had many encounters with The Undertaker over these years as well. However, when Henry had first joined WWE, The Undertaker was already a big name, both on-screen and backstage.

Henry stated that he was lucky that The Undertaker had taken a liking towards him and the Bone Street Crew always 'took care of him'.

"I got really lucky, man, that Taker liked me. And the BSK guys [Rikishi] and Yoko, and all of them, they took care of me."