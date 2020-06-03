The Undertaker

The Undertaker is someone who has the utmost respect from everyone in WWE. The Phenom's work ethics are of such high standards that nobody even comes close to him.

Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM were listing the top 10 moments of The Undertaker when Mark Henry revealed how The Dead Man helped him become a better Superstar. The World's Strongest Man claims that he used to use just his strength in the ring during his matches.

However, while working with The Undertaker, he was asked not to do just that. Henry leant how to work better and have longer matches because of his experience of working with the Phenom in the WWE ring.

Talking on the Busted Open Radio, Henry recollected:

“It was the best experience in my wrestling career…It changed the way that I worked. It made me more of an attack dog. I relied on all strength. Undertaker said you can’t rely only on that. I learned to work better and longer matches.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Joining Henry on the show this morning was Tommy Dreamer along with the host, Dave LaGreca.

Mark Henry vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 22

Mark Henry and The Undertaker faced off at WrestleMania 22 in a casket match. The match was set up after The World's Strongest Man attacked The Phenom during a World Heavyweight Championship match.

The Undertaker was taking on then-champion, Kurt Angle for the title on SmackDown when he was attacked. The match ended in a disqualification and began the feud between Henry and The Dead Man.

The Undertaker did not have it easy at WrestleMania but managed to put Henry in the casket. Henry recently revealed that talks were going around of him breaking the streak but was happy it did not happen.

It was close. And there was some conversation about me being the one to break the streak. And if they would’ve asked me, I would’ve been like hell no! I don’t want to carry that weight.

The Undertaker's streak eventually came to an end when Brock Lesnar defeated him at WrestleMania 30.