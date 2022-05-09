"Brother vs. brother match" - Mark Henry says top WWE tag team could split and have Bret-Owen Hart-like feud

WWE legend Mark Henry thinks that Riddle and Randy Orton could have a brotherly feud if they split up.

RK-Bro, the current WWE RAW Tag Team champions, have had a good run over the last year. The two stars have put on some fantastic matches and the unlikely pairing have been thoroughly entertaining.

Mark Henry, while speaking on Busted Open, lavished praise on RK-Bro. He then outlined a possible storyline for the duo when they split up in the future:

"You know, what, and I hope, if they do split 'em up that they don't pit 'em against each other. I hope they groom Riddle to go in to a world title match, and Randy is like, 'Look, man, as much as I want you to stay in this tag, it's your time. You need to become the world champion,' and push him towards that world championship status and Randy being supportive of him, but Randy has to take the backseat and Randy has to go off and get a break."

The former Olympian added:

"And when he comes back, he's kind of just not interested and then Riddle becomes champion and Riddle goes, 'Hey, Randy, I wouldn't be this without you, and without there being bad blood between us, I'd love to give you shot at the world championship. And you go into this brother [vs.] brother match, and it's got to be at a big stage - this is a WrestleMania-type match. This could be like Bret and Owen [Hart]." [From 16:24 to 18:00]

Henry thinks that RK-Bro will eventually split up, but sees a bright future for Riddle.

WWE wanted to break up RK-Bro

Randy Orton recently revealed in an interview that WWE had plans for RK-Bro to split up.

The Viper, though, stated that it didn't take a lot to get the creative team to change their minds about the plans to split them up.

With the duo currently holding the WWE RAW Tag Team titles, it may be a while until they split up, which could perhaps happen if they finally have a tag team title unification match against The Usos and lose.

Do you want to see Randy Orton and Riddle part ways? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please H/T Busted Open and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

