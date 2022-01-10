Mark Henry says young WWE RAW Superstar could become the face of the company

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry thinks RAW superstar Austin Theory could become "The Guy" in WWE due to his storyline with Vince McMahon.

Theory has been in various segments with McMahon over the last few months, where the WWE Chairman has tried to motivate him and teach him life lessons. Many feel this could be a way to give Theory a push to become the next big thing in the company.

On the latest Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry was asked about a rising star under the age of 25 that could become a big star in the future. The Hall of Famer stated that RAW star Austin Theory could have a bright future in WWE and pro-wrestling:

"I was torn and I ended up with Austin Theory because he's doing something that very few wrestlers get to do, i.e. play Robin to Batman, which is playing Robin to Vince McMahon. Austin (Stone Cold) did it, The Rock did it, Mankind did it, and you go down the list of guys that had serious interactions with Vince, those storylines with Vince: who did they become? The face of the company, 'The Guy.'"

"Austin Theory is on that trajectory. He's young, he can be groomed, he listens, he wants to be great, and he realizes the position is that he is in, and he's doing what he's told and he'll be a star."

Henry compared Theory to a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, and believes that the RAW star's body is developing.

Austin Theory's trajectory has been on the up in WWE

The 24-year-old RAW star was signed by WWE in 2019 and featured in NXT before having a short run on the main roster.

After a stint in NXT which lasted a year, he returned to RAW in October last year after being drafted to the red brand in the 2021 WWE Draft.

He faced Hardy and Rey Mysterio before moving on to a feud with Finn Balor. Theory was inserted in the golden egg storyline, where it was revealed that he stole the egg from Vince McMahon's office. He has been in several segments with the WWE Chairman since then and will compete in his first Royal Rumble match later this month.

