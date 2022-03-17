WWE Hall of Famer says Rey Mysterio was his most fun opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about Rey Mysterio and the most fun times in his career in a recent appearance with Dr. Beau Hightower.

Henry had an over two-decade-long stint with WWE, starting as a comedy character during the Attitude Era but becoming a fearsome monster heel later in his run. During his time with the company, Henry captured the world heavyweight championship, the ECW Championship, and competed against The Undertaker, Kane, and John Cena.

However, The World's Strongest Man revealed who his most fun opponent was. Legendary masked superstar Rey Mysterio holds this accolade in Henry's estimation, though he did share his praise for The Undertaker and Randy Orton:

"I had the most fun wrestling Rey Mysterio." (H/T - Fightful)

Henry currently works as a backstage interviewer for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Rey Mysterio & Dominik featured on the latest edition of NXT 2.0

This week, Rey & Dominik Mysterio made news by showing up for an unexpected confrontation with Legado Del Fantasma on NXT 2.0.

Confronting Santos Escobar and co backstage, the father-son team took issue with Escobar calling himself the world's greatest luchador. Dominik's NXT debut led to a winning effort against Legado's Raul Mendoza.

Rey & Dominik are the latest in a growing list of main roster stars showcasing themselves alongside the younger talent in NXT 2.0, with even The Miz showing up on the newest edition of the developmental show.

At the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas, Texas, Rey & Dominik Mysterio will face The Miz & Logan Paul in a tag team match.

