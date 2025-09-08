Mark Henry Sends a Personal Message to his Son Amid Recent Controversy

Mark Henry has been involved in a bit of controversy recently. Despite this, he has sent a personal message to his son.Mark Henry is one of the greatest big men to set foot inside a WWE ring. He came into prominence for his insane strength. However, the World's Strongest Man has found himself in some controversy as of late due to his comments about an incident involving Raja Jackson and Syko Stu. After Raja brutally assaulted Stu in a shoot fight, many fans and critics criticized his actions, even calling for his arrest. However, Mark Henry came out in support of the MMA Fighter, stating that Stu should take some of the blame for what happened. Since then, many people have not been happy with his comments.Amid this controversy, the WWE legend took to social media to congratulate his son, Jacob Henry, on his team's win over the Michigan Wolverines.&quot;The World’s Strongest Wife went to Norman last night to support Jacob and the Sooners who had a Hall of Pain win over the Michigan Wolverines! Congratulations @TheJacobHenry_ on a big win!&quot;Check out his tweet here:Mark Henry is Unapologetic About His CommentsAt a recent KnokXPro Wrestling event, Syko Stu was involved in an incident with Raja Jackson, the son of Rampage Jackson, when the former hit him on the head with a beer can before the show, mistaking him for a worker. To diffuse the situation, Raja Jackson, an MMA fighter, was offered the chance to be part of the show by attacking Stu in the ring. When the time for his spot came, Raja entered the ring and took Syko Stu down with a double leg takedown. This knocked out Stu, and Raja continued to hit him with multiple blows to the head. Several wrestlers from the back came out to separate him. Since the incident, Raja Jackson has been heavily criticized for his actions.However, Mark Henry came out in support of the MMA fighter. As a result, several fans criticized Henry for his comments. During a recent interview with Austin's 1300 The Zone radio station, the WWE legend stated that he would not apologize for his comments, as he meant every word. He said that WWE is proactive in such situations and wrestlers are punished for going off script. Therefore, both parties are to blame for such an incident.&quot;I just want to go on record as saying I’m making zero apologies for what I said. I meant every word. Every single word I meant. You have to be responsible on both sides. The WWE is where they are because they do great business, because they smarten everybody up. And when people go off script, they get fined, they get suspended, they get sent away. Until you know better, you can’t be on our program. And I don’t work for them. I just respect the business. So all of you fans out there that have these racist tendencies and all the vitriol for me, have at it. You can’t hurt me. I’m bulletproof. I’m The World’s Strongest Man. And that’s my statement,&quot; Mark Henry said. It looks like Mark Henry is doubling down on his comments about the entire situation.