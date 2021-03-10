WWE and AEW stars react to Mark Henry sharing footage of his son's amateur wrestling match

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently shared footage of his son, Jacob Henry, and revealed that the young gun had made it to varsity wrestling as a freshman.

The tweet shows Mark Henry's son having an impressive amateur wrestling match, and it was responded to by a bunch of WWE and AEW wrestlers.

Henry himself tagged the official Twitter handles of WWE and AEW in his tweet. Check out the footage below, plus reactions from wrestlers to the same:

He’s got some legs and hips. That’s a powerful base. He’s going to be a handful on the mat — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 9, 2021

Awesome!!!!! — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 9, 2021

Halls of pain reopened under new management!😎💪 https://t.co/3cUhd8eM5n — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 9, 2021

Whoa! Jacob is a monster now! 💪🏽 — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) March 9, 2021

Wooooooo 🤘🏻 — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) March 10, 2021

Get it Jacob!! Great job kiddo!! https://t.co/y7LoYqZ6hB — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 9, 2021

Will Jacob follow in his father Mark Henry's footsteps in the near future?

Jacob Henry looks in incredible shape and has a long road ahead of him. It isn't certain whether he will try his hand at pro-wrestling somewhere down the line. If he does, though, Jacob will have access to some of the best coaches in the business to help him at every stage.

Jacob's father, Mark Henry, is a living legend in the world of pro-wrestling. He made his way to WWE in the 90s and had many successful stints in the company over the next several years. Henry is a former World Heavyweight Champion and is a WWE Hall of Famer.

Mark Henry feigned WWE retirement back in 2013 and delivered a heartfelt promo that left the WWE Universe in tears. He revealed minutes later that he had fooled fans and John Cena, who was on the receiving end of a World's Strongest Slam at the end of the segment. The promo is widely regarded as one of the greatest in WWE history.

Cody and Dustin Rhodes' tweets recognizing Jacob Henry's potential have left many fans wondering whether they will get to see him compete for All Elite Wrestling when the time comes.

What are your thoughts on Jacob Henry? Would you like to see him follow Mark into the wrestling business and compete in WWE, AEW, or another major promotion? Sound off in the comments.