Mark Henry strongly disagrees with Vince McMahon

WWE legend Mark Henry has cited disagreement with his former boss, Vince McMahon. Both McMahon and Henry were part of TMZ's Hulk Hogan special that aired on Tuesday, August 12 on Fox.
The special explored Hogan's complicated legacy outside the ring, marred by his racist comments that emerged in 2015. As a result, Hogan was even removed from the WWE Hall of Fame before being reinstated.
During the TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan documentary, Vince McMahon expressed his unhappiness over how Hogan was booed by the fans on RAW's Netflix premiere. While he also acknowledged Hogan's racist remarks were "unforgivable," McMahon insisted that the Hulkster wasn't a racist.
However, Mark Henry refused to defend Hogan, saying that the late wrestler himself admitted to being racist in the infamous leaked tape.
"He said, in his words, that he was a racist. Why would I sit here and try to defend somebody that tells you who they were? It hurt. It hurt. I grew up watching the dude. I used to love that dude. I wanted to be like him. It hurts,” Henry said on the TMZ special. [H/T Fightful]
The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he tried to help Hogan with the apology, but his offer was turned down.
"I told him then, and I told Vince McMahon, if y’all want this to go away, I know how to fix it. We should do a black college tour at Morehouse and Prairie View and hit the circuit. Go and talk to them and be honest with your apology. He was like, ‘I’ve been advised not to talk about it no more.’ I said, ‘I think that’s bad advice,'' Henry mentioned.
Mark Henry gave Hulk Hogan credit for making pro wrestling a success
During the closing moments of the documentary, Mark Henry was asked about The Immortal One's impact on pro wrestling and whether the sport would be where it is today without him.
“Absolutely not. Hogan was able to show people the template of what it takes to entertain people. Regardless of his shortcomings, it didn’t make him less of a wrestler. It didn’t make him less of an entertainer. It’s never going to take away from his greatness,” he said.
Henry's words here may sum up Hulk Hogan's legacy perfectly. While the two-time WWE Hall of Famer had an unparalleled impact on the pro wrestling business, he also carried a complicated legacy outside the ring.