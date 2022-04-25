"I want to see him rewarded" - Mark Henry wants WWE to push up-and-coming star on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants WWE to reward Gunther for all the hard work that he's been putting in, both in the ring and outside of it.

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Gunther displayed yet another dominant performance against local talent Teddy Goodz. The Ring General laid down some stiff shots on the rookie before he hit a devastating Powerbomb to pick up his second win on the blue brand.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry mentioned that he enjoyed this week's episode of SmackDown. He turned his attention to Gunther's match and said that he was impressed with all the training and hard work the former NXT UK Champion has put in.

"I'm looking at SmackDown, and man, SmackDown was a good show," said Henry. "It wasn't the most impactful matches because I felt like the matches were between somebody that was serious and somebody that was up and coming or somebody that was trying to get some reps if you will. Watching Woods and Butch was entertaining with all the stuff that was going around in the match. What stood out to me was the way Gunther looked. I loved the entrance and I loved the fact that you could tell that he was training hard, the body looked good. I want to see him rewarded for doing all that work, to move all that weight and get his body where it is." (From 27:06 - 28:28)

Gunther made his debut on the April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown

Despite the controversy surrounding his new name, it doesn't look like the recent change has affected The Ring General's chances of success. Gunther first appeared on the April 8 episode of SmackDown along with his associate Ludwig Kaiser (fka Marcel Barthel). The Austrian powerhouse decimated enhancement talent Joe Alonzo with a Powerbomb to clinch his first win on the blue brand.

#NXTTakeOver Walter held the NXT UK title for 870 days, the longest reign of any champion in the modern era of WWE is over.Wow. Walter held the NXT UK title for 870 days, the longest reign of any champion in the modern era of WWE is over. Wow. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/7nYZH0RcgR

Gunther came to the main roster after a historic reign with the NXT UK Championship, a title he held for 870 days before Ilja Dragunov dethroned him at NXT TakeOver 36.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Ring General on SmackDown. Who do you think will be his first major feud on the main roster? Sound off in the comments below.

