"Wasn't special no more" – Mark Henry on WWE changing high-profile WrestleMania Backlash match

WWE legend Mark Henry was disappointed that the company changed the title unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos. Henry was excited to see Roman Reigns face off against Drew McIntyre.

Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash, it got confirmed that the tag team titleholders, RK-Bro and The Usos, would face off at the show, with the titles being unified. Later, the match was changed as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were added, making it a six-man tag team bout.

On the Busted Open before WrestleMania Backlash, Hall of Famer Mark Henry stated that WWE altering the match no longer made it special:

"It trivialized it [changing plans]. It made it like anything else. It wasn't special no more. I'm all about the build-up to a match being special. You remember just a few years ago, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre right before the COVID pandemic, it was hot and heavy. I was super excited about that match. I thought I was going to get that again, but..." (from 11:50 to 12:35)

Reigns and McIntyre last faced each other in a singles match back at Survivor Series 2020, when The Tribal Chief was the Universal Champion, and The Scotsman was the WWE Champion.

What happened in the six-man tag team match at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash

This Sunday, the match between RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre and The Bloodline closed out WrestleMania Backlash.

The Bloodline won the match hard-fought and fast-paced match after Reigns hit Riddle with a Spear.

Two premium live events will occur before WWE SummerSlam 2022, with Hell in a Cell set to take place next month and Money in the Bank in July. There's a possibility that the tag team title unification match could happen at any of the following two premium live events.

