Mark Henry says WWE "intentionally" tried to anger fans with top star's loss on RAW

WWE Superstar Theory's United States Championship win was done intentionally to anger fans, as per Mark Henry.

Theory won his first title in WWE on last week's RAW by defeating Finn Balor. After his victory, Vince McMahon himself congratulated the young star.

Mark Henry, on Busted Open, said he doesn't think criticism of WWE booking Balor to lose the title is a fair one as a heel like Theory is supposed to get heat from fans:

"Yeah, but you know what, you've got to break a few eggs to make an omlette. I think they're intentionally trying to pi*s you off, putting the edge on Theory. It is what it is, I didn't look negatively at it at all. (from 22:30 to 22:50)

Henry continued:

"You've got to let him pi*s you off, because that's how we've seen it." (from 23:06 to 23:15)

Finn Balor's first and only US title reign began in February when he defeated Damian Priest and lasted just under 50 days.

Theory to target John Cena next in WWE?

At a recent live event, Theory mocked John Cena, saying he's a better US Champion than the Leader of Cenation. The RAW star has cited Cena as one of his inspirations before becoming a pro wrestler:

"It's crazy because Cena is the one who got me into all of this. He’s always motivating me to push through and go after everything. John Cena was always that motivation."

John Cena's first title was the US Championship, which he won at WrestleMania XX in 2004. With Theory featuring alongside legends like Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE seemingly high on him, a match with Cena seems possible.

