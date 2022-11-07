Former WWE Superstar Lana recently sent a heartfelt message to her best friend, Liv Morgan.

Lana (real-life CJ Perry) was let go by WWE last year. While in the promotion, she formed a close bond with fellow superstar Liv Morgan. The duo's friendship has only thrived since then, and they occasionally post pictures together on social media.

Morgan recently posted a selfie on social media. The photo quickly garnered massive attention from the pro-wrestling community. Perry noticed the photo as well and responded to it on Twitter with massive praise for Morgan. She also jokingly asked Morgan to marry her.

"Wow I love you so much. Marry me please," wrote Perry.

How did fans react to Lana's heartfelt message for Liv Morgan?

Pro-wrestling fans chimed into the reply section with a variety of responses to Lana's tweet aimed at Liv Morgan.

Check out some of the reactions below:

In 2019-20, Morgan was inserted into a love triangle storyline featuring Miro, Perry, and Bobby Lashley. It began with the former SmackDown Women's Champion professing her love for Perry at her wedding to Lashley on WWE RAW. The angle ended soon after, with Lashley and Perry picking up a victory over Miro and Morgan.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Perry opened up about her friendship with Liv Morgan and said that she was excited to do what she did.

"I love Liv Morgan so much. I was excited to do what we did, because Liv Morgan is one of my best friends, and I have been close with her over the years. And really our bond for wrestling… We love WWE. We love wrestling so much. And, so you know, we have an incredible bond.”

Liv Morgan has had quite a successful 2022 so far in WWE. She spent a brief period holding the SmackDown Women's Title following her win over Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank. However, she lost the title to Rousey at Extreme Rules.

Were you a fan of Lana's short-lived angle with Liv Morgan in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

