Marty Jannetty was better than Shawn Michaels, former WWE wrestler claims

Former WWE wrestler Brian Costello recently recalled how much he enjoyed working with The Rockers (Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels).

Costello wrestled for several high-profile companies in the 1980s and 1990s, including the AWA, WCW, and WWE. One of his most notable matches against The Rockers aired on October 29, 1988. After previously facing Jannetty and Michaels in the AWA, he teamed up with Sandy Beach in a losing effort against the popular duo on WWE Superstars.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Costello claimed Jannetty was a better wrestler than Michaels at the time:

"I always take a lot of heat from this. Back in that day, I always thought Marty was the better worker and should have [gone] farther [in the wrestling business]. But, unfortunately, Marty had demons, and Shawn played the political card and all that stuff, so you saw how kind of like the careers went." [50:50 – 51:15]

While Jannetty's career arguably peaked as one-half of The Rockers, Michaels went on to cement his status as one of the greatest in-ring performers in wrestling history.

Brian Costello reflects on facing WWE Hall of Famer Vader

In the 1990s, Vader developed a reputation as someone who could be careless with his opponents.

Brian Costello lost a two-minute match against the Hall of Famer on the November 26, 1994, episode of WCW Worldwide. Like many other wrestlers, he did not have a good experience facing the three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion:

"I don't like to speak ill of the dead," Costello added. "I can't stand him. To me he was a piece of s**t. He took liberties with guys. I had a match with him or whatever when he did that, and he was stiff as can be. When he did that powerbomb or whatever, literally tried to drive me through the ring and separated my shoulder." [56:02 – 56:26]

Costello also disclosed details about the time he got involved in a real-life fight with former WWE executive John Laurinaitis.

