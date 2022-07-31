Marvel star Kat Dennings reacts to WWE SummerSlam

WandaVision star Kat Dennings watched her first WWE SummerSlam, and it seems she is a fan.

The Biggest Party of the Summer emanated from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. WWE Hall of Famer and Mayor of Knox County Kane announced that 48,449 fans had filled the arena for the event. The show featured the top stars of RAW and SmackDown, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Bianca Belar, among others. The event also saw the huge returns of Bayley and Edge.

Following the show, the 2 Broke Girls star took to Twitter to express her love for the event. Earlier in the evening, she tweeted that it was her first time watching SummerSlam.

Dennings seemed to enjoy the action as she tweeted about the premium live event once again after the action-packed Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

"Oh no I think I love WWE," Dennings wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

What happened at SummerSlam 2022?

The Biggest Party of the Summer opened with the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against Becky Lynch. Belair planted Lynch with the KOD for the win. After the match, Bayley returned accompanied by Dakota Kai and IYO Sky (f.k.a. Io Shirai) and confronted The EST.

Logan Paul won his first singles match in WWE against The Miz, while United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Theory to retain his title.

The Rated-R Superstar Edge returned to help the Mysterios pick up a win against Judgment Day in a No Disqualification tag team match. Meanwhile, Pat McAfee continued his winning streak at big events when he defeated Happy Corbin in an enthralling match. The Usos extended their record-breaking undisputed tag team championship run as they got the better of The Street Profits.

Liv Morgan pulled off an unlikely and controversial win over Ronda Rousey. The Rowdy One was visibly frustrated with the result and took it out on the champion with a brutal beatdown after the match.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar put on a spectacle in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns stood tall as the winner as he buried Lesnar in a pile of rubble for the ten count.

How would you rate the Biggest Party of the Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of SummerSlam here.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far