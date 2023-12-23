Masked men invade WWE SmackDown match; former World Champion pinned for the first time in 224 days

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley collided with Santos Escobar in the United States Championship Tournament's semi-final match. The match was interrupted by two masked assailants, who joined forces with the latter.

Earlier on in the show, Kevin Owens defeated Carmelo Hayes to advance to the finals. The winner of the tournament will challenge Logan Paul for the coveted United States Championship at WWE Royal Rumble.

The All Mighty hit Santos Escobar with a running corner shoulder block during the match. Bobby Lashley then sent his opponent face-first into the turnbuckle. He then hit Escobar with a series of punches before tossing him with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Bobby threw Santos across the ring again. Escobar stunned him on the ropes and hit an enzuigiri. The All Mighty caught his opponent after he came off the ropes and tossed him to the outside.

Back in the ring, Bobby Lashley pushed Escobar off the ropes onto the canvas and nailed him with a flat liner. The former WWE Champion went for the Hurt Lock, but Santos kicked him.

Bobby sent Escobar crashing onto the mat with a huge spinebuster. Just then, two masked men attacked The Street Profits at ringside. Lashley was distracted, and Escobar capitalized by pinning him to win the match.

Expand Tweet

This was the first time since the May 12 episode of SmackDown that Lashley was pinned in a televised match. The masked men removed their masks as Angel Garza and Humero Carrilo. They're seemingly now a part of Escobar's new group.

What are your thoughts on Angelo and Humberto forming a new stable with Santos? Sound off in the comments below!