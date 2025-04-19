Masked superstar interferes and eliminates Rey Fenix in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown

Rey Fenix came extremely close to winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown tonight. He was the second-last man eliminated in the match after the interference of a masked superstar.
Fenix received a special featured entrance on this week's edition of the blue brand show ahead of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He was dominant in the match, and his moveset looked like a cheat code in a WWE 2K game. He eliminated multiple stars, most notably Chad Gable.
As Rey Fenix gained momentum, he was in the final four with Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes. While Fenix walked the ropes for a big move, El Grande Americano came out of nowhere and eliminated him from the battle royal.
As Joe Tessitore pointed out, it was a direct result of Chad Gable getting eliminated by Rey Fenix. However, Wade Barrett dismissed this as nonsense and told him to stop being like Michael Cole.
El Grande Americano makes his WrestleMania debut one night from now on Saturday as he takes on Rey Mysterio. As for the Andre the Giant Battle Royal itself, Carmelo Hayes would emerge victorious in a fantastic effort, something that was only possible thanks to The Miz saving him earlier.
El Grande Americano made a rush for it after causing havoc, as you can see in the tweet above.