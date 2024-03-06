Massive announcement made on WWE show; popular faction adds new member!

WWE is in the middle of WrestleMania Season, which means constant twists and turns. A popular faction has just increased its numbers by adding a rising superstar to its rank.

The Family of NXT features Tony D'Angelo - The Don, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo - The Underboss, and Adrianna Rizzo. There have been other members in the past, but the current version of the group is one of the most dominant factions of the brand.

NXT presented its 2014 Roadblock episode tonight on the USA Network. The special featured a locker room segment where The Family was preparing for the main event when Stacks brought Luca Crusifino to meet The Boss.

Luca is the lawyer-wrestler of WWE, and Tony D mentioned that he needs a consigliere or a high-ranking adviser. The 23-year-old accepted the role and is now a member of The Family, as seen below.

Expand Tweet

Crusifino was a successful football player, and wrestler in high school, and his sports career continued at Duquesne University as he majored in sociology. His real name is Roman Macek. The NXT star graduated with a B.A. and enrolled in the Duquesne Law School but took a leave of absence to pursue wrestling.

However, he is still enrolled in the Law School.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Who is the best WWE NXT stable? The Family Chase University 0 votes