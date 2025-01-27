Massive announcement about The Undertaker; WWE 2K just changed the game

The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest superstars in the history of professional wrestling. From his iconic streak at WrestleMania to his incredible matches with Edge, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H, The Deadman has had an incredible career. WWE 2K recently made a massive announcement involving the legend.

The 59-year-old is a seven-time WWE World Champion, a seven-time Tag Team Champion and the winner of the 2007 Men's Royal Rumble match. After wrestling his last match at WrestleMania 36, The Deadman was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2022.

On Instagram, WWE Games recently announced the Deadman Edition of its upcoming title, WWE 2K25. The Undertaker was featured on the special cover of the game.

"The Deadman Rises... Again. No one escapes the darkness when The Undertaker arrives. Rest in peace... or don’t. #WWE2K25," the post read.

The post received a lot of praise from fans who have been eagerly waiting for the new installment of the popular gaming franchise. Gamers have also started speculating about the potential return of the Streak mode in the game, where players try to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

The abovementioned mode was last seen in WWE 2K14. It was later retired because Brock Lesnar defeated The Phenom at The Show of Shows in 2014.

The Undertaker praised Rhea Ripley

On the debut episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Championship. This rivalry began following WrestleMania XL and saw Dominik Mysterio shockingly betray Ripley for Morgan. Dominik and The Miracle Kid formed a new Judgement Day after The Terror Twins' (Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest) exit.

After she defeated Morgan on January 6, Ripley was on the stage area celebrating when The Undertaker showed up. The Hall of Famer arrived on his bike and congratulated the champion on her win.

In a backstage video posted by WWE, 'Taker addressed his appearance and said the following about The Nightmare:

"First of all congratulations to Rhea. That was a long time coming man (...) She has put up with a lot of cra*, it's good to see her get that title back. The atmosphere out there is electric I gotta say it's one party I weren't gonna miss. I don't know how many chances I get to do this again but I'm glad I got to be here."

Fans were delighted to see The Deadman again, and the Women's World Champion felt honored to share the screen with one of the greatest of all time.

