Massive botch takes place during WWE SmackDown; referee fails to count pinfall

A massive botch took place during a match on WWE SmackDown tonight. The referee failed to count a pinfall.

Fraxiom has been one of the most entertaining tag teams in WWE NXT in recent years. The duo won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice, with their second title reign lasting 230 days. After a successful stint in the black and silver brand, Fraxiom was moved up to the main roster following WrestleMania 41, where they made their debut on SmackDown last week against Los Garza. Fraxiom was able to pick up the win against Los Garza.

Tonight on the blue brand, Nathan Frazer and Axiom were set to face off against Pretty Deadly in another tag team match. Ahead of this match, Fraxiom was interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton, where they expressed their excitement to be on SmackDown. They were interrupted by Pretty Deadly, who told them that they wanted to find out how good they were.

The match soon turned controversial after Nathan Frazer hit a standing shooting star press on Elton Prince and went for the pin. However, the referee failed to count the pinfall despite Prince's shoulders being on the mat. The fans booed this botch. Nevertheless, Fraxiom was able to overcome this setback and pick up the win over Pretty Deadly.

It will be interesting to see whether Fraxiom will be able to win the WWE Tag Team Championship in the future.

