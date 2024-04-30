Massive brand switch-ups and a surprise NXT call-up headline Round 6 of WWE Draft on RAW

The second night of the 2024 WWE Draft took place during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the closing round of the Draft, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis took the stage to finalize the last two picks for their respective brands.

For the first pick, Pearce swooped in The Final Testament from SmackDown, consisting of Karrion Kross, The Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering, and Scarlett, who have been wreaking havoc on the blue brand. Nick Aldis responded by selecting the popular DiY duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for his brand.

RAW continued its draft by retaining the highly talented Bronson Reed. In a surprising move, SmackDown secured the services of NXT star Blair Davenport as the final pick of the night.

Check out the official announcement below:

Blair Davenport has stood out in NXT's women's division since joining WWE in 2021. Her victory in the 2023 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge showcased her resilience and skill, and she came very close to capturing the NXT Women's Championship.

With her move to SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how WWE will utilize her talents on the main roster.