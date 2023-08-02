Massive brawl breaks out in the parking lot; Current WWE champions blindsided

A massive brawl broke out in the parking lot on the latest WWE show. The current NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo were blindsided by Gallus.

The D'Angelo Family was crowned NXT Tag Team Champions at The Great American Bash as D'Angelo, alongside tag team partner Stacks, challenged Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey). The duo managed to defeat Gallus and became the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

On the latest episode of the developmental brand, the former champions blindsided and attacked D'Angelo and Stacks, which led to a massive brawl between the two teams in the parking lot. Tony and Stacks were laid out by the heel group.

WWE posted the video on their official Twitter page.

Following the bout, Tony D'Angelo was in the medical room, where he teased adding a new member to the team. The Family wanted to even things out later in the night. This led to The Don of WWE NXT calling up a mystery partner. During the segment, it seemed that the mystery partner accepted D'Angelo's proposal and seems to be on the way to the show.

It remains to be seen who the person will be.

